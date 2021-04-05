Harold Edward Daniel, age 72 of Heiskell, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on April 28, 1948 to the late Troy and Cletis Estell Foust Daniel in Claxton. He retired from Roehl Construction as a heavy equipment operator. He liked playing bingo, dirt track racing and watching NASCAR. In the past, Harold had restored old cars and even a tractor. He loved his grandchildren and to just visit with his friends. He loved attending Riverview Baptist Church and will be dearly missed. In addition to his family he is preceded in death by: brother, CR Foust; sister, Velma Cofer; brother-in-law, Bill Cofer; niece, Sondra Adkins; nephews, Anthony Shoffner, Joey Robbins; and grandson, Nathan Fritts.

He is survived by: wife of 41 years, Barbara Crawford Daniel; children, Marty Daniel and wife Sonya, Mark Daniel and wife Sherrie, Nicole Hill and husband Michael, Doug Anderson, Michael Anderson; grandchildren, Matthew, Jordan, Brooklyn, Micah, Mikenna, Shayla, Hayley, Hunter, Logan, and Brittan; great-grandchild, Keegan; siblings, Vaughn Daniel and wife Patricia, Charlie Daniel and wife Janice, Bertha Arnold and husband Joe, Stella Shelton, Sue Moneymaker, Clifton Daniel and wife Brenda; mother-in-law, Geraldine Scofield; sisters-in-law, Sandy Foster and husband Wayne, Jennifer Coward and husband Johnny, brother-in-law, Dewey Crawford and wife Candi; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. David Hicks officiating. His graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 12 Noon. www.holleygamble.com