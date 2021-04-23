GSMNP announces Greenbrier area to remain closed through May 15

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Greenbrier area will remain temporarily closed beyond the Greenbrier Ranger Station to all motorists and pedestrians through May 15. The repairs were expected to be complete at the by April 23, but the work has been delayed due to the availability of construction materials for the Ramsey Prong bridge replacement and the Porters Creek culvert replacement. The full closure remains necessary for visitor safety during the construction process.

“Unfortunately, this project has been impacted by supply chain delays for construction materials,” said Acting Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski. “We have experienced significant delays in securing both lumber and steel needed to complete the project.”

Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Grapeyard Ridge Trail, Backcountry Campsite 31, Backcountry Campsite 32, and all manways along the Greenbrier Road will also be closed to visitor use for the duration of the construction closure. Old Settlers and Brushy Mountain Trails will continue to be open, but hikers cannot access these trails from the Greenbrier area during the closure and should plan their routes carefully.

For more information about this work, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/news/greenbrier-road-sections-temporarily-closed-for-bridge-replacement.htm.

For more information about temporary road closures across the park, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.

