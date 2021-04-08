Girl struck by vehicle in Claxton

A seven-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle on Edgemoor Road in front of the Breadbox gas station and convenience store in Anderson County’s Claxton community on Wednesday evening and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

According to the THP, the girl and two other pedestrians were standing in the continuous turn lane on Edgemoor near Mooncrest Lane waiting to cross shortly before 7 pm, when she stepped out in front of an eastbound Ford F150 driven by a Knoxville man, and was struck.

The driver and his passenger immediately pulled over and checked on the girl’s condition, and remained on the scene during the investigation.

The little girl was initially going to be flown to UT Medical Center for treatment of what were described as serious injuries, but the LIFESTAR medical helicopter was called back, and the girl taken to UT by ambulance. As of Thursday morning, she was described by one law enforcement source as being in “critical’ condition.

The preliminary report from the THP indicates that both occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The report also indicates that no charges will be filed in connection to what appears to be a terrible accident.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.