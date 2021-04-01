Free Medical Clinic has COVID vaccine appointments

Both locations of the Free Medical Clinic in Harriman and Oak Ridge are scheduling appointments for residents of Anderson, Morgan, and Roane counties to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, although right now, appointments are only available in Oak Ridge.

While COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any adult 16 or older in Tennessee, the Moderna vaccine is only approved for adults ages 18 and up.

If you are over the age of 18 and would like to schedule an appointment with the Free Clinic, go to https://www.fmcor.org/ and the clinic will be in contact with you about appointment times. Appointments are limited.

You can also call the Harriman clinic location at 865-234-6053 or the main number in Oak Ridge at 865-483-3904 for the next available appointment.

The appointment for the all-important second dose will automatically be set at the first appointment.

There is no charge for anyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of this morning (April 1st), the next first shot appointment availabilities are at the Oak Ridge clinic on Saturday, April 10th, from 8 am to 12 noon.

There are also availabilities in Oak Ridge on Thursday, April 15th, between 3 and 6 pm, and on Friday, April 16th, from 8 am to noon.