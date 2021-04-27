General Sessions Court Judge Don A. Layton (r) and Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch, admire the Memorial Plaque.

Four attorneys added to Anderson memorial plaque

Jim Harris

(Submitted) Four local attorneys were added to the memorial plaque titled “In Memory of those who served Justice” at the Anderson County Courthouse. These individuals served in multiple legal professional roles during their careers.

  • Robert “Bob” Stivers had a legal career of over fifty years. He worked with Union Carbide and Martin Marietta.
  • W. Clark Meredith was a partner in the firm of Joyce, Anderson, and Meredith. He later practiced with the firm of Joyce, Meredith, Flitcroft and Normand.
  • E. Riley Anderson practiced law in Oak Ridge for many years with the firm of Joyce, Anderson, Woods and Meredith. He served as a member of the Tennessee Court of Appeals. He also served as a Justice on the Tennessee Supreme Court with tenures as Chief Justice.
  • James B. (Buddy) Scott served as Anderson County District Attorney General. He also served 27 years as Anderson County Circuit and Criminal Court Judge.

Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch stated in a press release that, “It’s an honor to recognize these men for the work they did for Anderson County.”

General Sessions Court Judge, Don A. Layton added, “These individuals, through their service made Anderson County a safer and better place to live and work. A grateful Bar and community commemorate their lives and service.”

