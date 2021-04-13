Follow-up: Man flees police, hides in church

Sunday proved to be eventful for members of an Oak Ridge church after a wanted fugitive fleeing from a traffic stop at Tulane and the Turnpike decided to use their building as a hiding place.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that they were contacted by Oak Ridge Police, who requested that a K-9 unit be brought in to track down the suspect, who entered First United Methodist Church in between the 10 am and and 11 am services.

The 11 am service and Worship on the Lawn at 1 pm were both canceled as the building was still being searched and cleared.

ACSO Sgt. Jon Acker and his K9 partner Baron responded to the church to search for the man, who was wanted in Ohio. As the ACSO points out, Oak Ridge’s First United Methodist Church is a large building with many places to hide, but after about two hours of searching, Baron alerted on a bathroom closet. When the door was opened, the supect immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect has since been identified as 30-year-old Casey J. Jones. The charges in Ohio were drug- and weapons-related and Jones was said to be considered armed and dangerous.

Jones was booked into the Anderson County Jail on local charges including being a fugitive from justice, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and violation of the window tint law. As of Tuesday morning, he remained in custody in Clinton.