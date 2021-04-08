First-time unemployment claims climb

For the first time in over a month, over 10,000 Tennesseeans applied for unemployment benefits for the week ending last Saturday, April 3rd.

Last week, 10,847 people filed for unemployment benefits, up by 3249 over the previous week’s total of 7598. This marks the first time since February 27th that the number of first-time applicants eclipsed the 10,000-person mark.

Still, it is a far cry better than this same week last year, when the pandemic’s economic effects began to be felt in earnest and a state-record 116,141 people filed for unemployment assistance. Since the week of March 15th, 2020, some 1,119,502 first-time claims have been filed in Tennessee.

In the most recent report, issued this morning, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says that 111 new claims were filed last week in Anderson County and the state paid out 397 continuing claims.

76 people filed for assistance in Campbell County last week while 192 residents received continuing benefits.

In Morgan County, there were 13 new claims last week and 86 continuing claims paid.

Roane County saw 89 residents file for unemployment a week ago, with 277 others still receiving benefits from the TDLWD.

For a complete look at the county-by-county statistics, follow this link.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 2, 202116,55451,816
01January 921,954 58,945 
02January 1618,23749,270
03January 2312,05048,996
04January 3011,49754,280
05February 69,49851,660
06February 138,11649,964
07February 2012,07748,015
08February 2710,35554,972
09March 67,40747,763
10March 137,58044,428
11March 207,33241,033
12March 277,59841,310
13April 310,84741,505
New Claims Since March 15, 20201,119,502 

