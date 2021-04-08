First-time unemployment claims climb

For the first time in over a month, over 10,000 Tennesseeans applied for unemployment benefits for the week ending last Saturday, April 3rd.
Last week, 10,847 people filed for unemployment benefits, up by 3249 over the previous week’s total of 7598. This marks the first time since February 27th that the number of first-time applicants eclipsed the 10,000-person mark.
Still, it is a far cry better than this same week last year, when the pandemic’s economic effects began to be felt in earnest and a state-record 116,141 people filed for unemployment assistance. Since the week of March 15th, 2020, some 1,119,502 first-time claims have been filed in Tennessee.
In the most recent report, issued this morning, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says that 111 new claims were filed last week in Anderson County and the state paid out 397 continuing claims.
76 people filed for assistance in Campbell County last week while 192 residents received continuing benefits.
In Morgan County, there were 13 new claims last week and 86 continuing claims paid.
Roane County saw 89 residents file for unemployment a week ago, with 277 others still receiving benefits from the TDLWD.
For a complete look at the county-by-county statistics, follow this link.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2, 2021
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|02
|January 16
|18,237
|49,270
|03
|January 23
|12,050
|48,996
|04
|January 30
|11,497
|54,280
|05
|February 6
|9,498
|51,660
|06
|February 13
|8,116
|49,964
|07
|February 20
|12,077
|48,015
|08
|February 27
|10,355
|54,972
|09
|March 6
|7,407
|47,763
|10
|March 13
|7,580
|44,428
|11
|March 20
|7,332
|41,033
|12
|March 27
|7,598
|41,310
|13
|April 3
|10,847
|41,505
|New Claims Since March 15, 2020
|1,119,502