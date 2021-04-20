First out of the gate: Cole announces intention to seek re-election

Longtime Anderson County Clerk Jeff Cole has announced his intention to seek re-election in 2022.

Cole has worked in the Clerk’s office ince 1989, and was first elected Anderson County Clerk in 2002.

In his announcement, Cole states that he is a certified public administrator through the University of Tennessee and that he has also graduated from UT’s Local Government Leadership Program. He won “County Clerk of the Year in 2015, an award voted on by the state’s 94 other County Clerks.

The County Clerk’s office is responsible for waiting on over 120,000 customers per year and takes in about $8 million annually, offering over a dozen unique services to county residents.

Among the achievements touted by Cole include technological upgrades, including the recently-installed self-service kiosk at the Oak Ridge satellite office where citizens can renew their car tags 24/7.

Cole is a graduate of Carson-Newman University, and a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, where he teaches Sunday School and is active in “many projects throughout the church.” He is also active in the larger community, serving on boards and committees with the Anderson County and Rocky Top Chambers of Commerce, the Clinton Civitan Club, and the Clinton Rotary Club.

In his announcement, Cole writes, “It has been an honor to serve as your county clerk over the past 19 years…It has been a pleasure to work with our citizens to make sure that their needs are getting met. I will continue to use my experience to make sure that the County Clerk’s services are working for our citizens.”

Cole has lived in Anderson County his whole life, and has been married to Carol Rose Cole for 24 years. They have one son, Dallas, and live in Clinton.

Jeff Cole (Submitted)