Final Breakfast with Legislators is Monday

The final Breakfast with the Legislators of this year will be held virtually on Monday, April 26th. Like all of this year’s sessions, the meeting will be held online due to COVID-19 precautions. .The meeting, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, will run from 7:30 to 8:30 am.

Tennessee State Senator, and Lieutenant Governor, Randy McNally and fellow Senator Ken Yager as well as State Representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee have been invited to update attendees about legislation being considered during the current session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

The events also give voters a chance to ask questions of their elected representatives about not only current legislative priorities, but other issues affecting their day-to-day lives.

You do not have to be a member of the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge to attend. League members will automatically receive instructions about how to link to the live event, but non-members who would like to receive the link are welcome to contact Harriett McCurdy by email at [email protected] before this Monday.

