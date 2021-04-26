FCC: Get in the habit of dialing 10 digits for local calls

Callers in the 865 area code will soon be required to dial with 10 digits, rather than seven, when making local phone calls.

As of this past Saturday, April 24th, callers in the 865 area code should start using all 10 digits (the area copde, plus the phone number) whenever placing local calls.

Calls that use seven-digit dialing will still be completed until the 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory on October 24th, in order to provide people with some time to adjust to the new dialing pattern. Any local calls made in those area codes using seven-digits will not go through after October 24th

The FCC says the change to 10-digit calling is necessary to accommodate the nationwide “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which will go live in July of 2022.

Tennessee is one of 37 states required to enact 10-digit dialing for select area codes for the change.