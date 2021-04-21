‘Fantasy of Trees’ returns to Knoxville this Thanksgiving

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday that their iconic Fantasy of Trees will return this November, with extended hours, after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event is the hospital’s largest fundraiser, attracting nearly 60,000 people during the week of Thanksgiving, and over the years has become a beloved family tradition in East Tennessee, with beautiful trees, ginergbread houses, entertainment and more.

“Fantasy of Trees has become a family tradition for more than three decades and we are so happy to bring it back,” explained Carlton Long, V.P. for Institutional Advancement. “Our fundraising team is working on a detailed plan for putting additional safety protocols in place and adjusting hours, while still offering the magical holiday experience our community has come to expect from this event.”

Event organizers say they are still working on multiple options for easing crowd congestion while keeping safety as the top priority.

The biggest change you will see will be that Fantasy of Trees will be open to the public for six days, instead of five, to limit the number of people attending each day. Additionally, there will not be a preview party this year due to the extended hours.

A newly-created, dedicated cleaning committee has been formed to ensure all high-touch surfaces are continuously cleaned and all CDC guidelines are followed for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Planning is ongoing and additional details will be made available closer to the date of the event.

Fantasy of Trees raised more than $420,000 in 2019, enabling the hospital to purchase life-saving medical equipment for patients.

