Evelyn Deloris Forsythe Dyer, 72, of Powell

Evelyn Deloris Forsythe Dyer, age72, of Powell, TN passed away suddenly on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters whom will deeply miss her. Deloris enjoyed visiting the beach and was of the Christian faith. She loved children in general and was the owner of The Young Adventures Day Care in Clinton for 22 years prior to her retirement.

Deloris is preceded in death by her parents, David and Georgia Forsythe; and son in law, Eddie Koontz.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne Phillip Ferguson Jr (Melissa) of Knoxville, TN, and David Scott Ferguson (Lolita) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, LeAnn Koontz of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Harry Forsythe (Judy) of Knoxville, TN, Larry Forsythe (Wanda) of Clinton, TN, J.D. Forsythe (Joyce) of Knoxville, TN, Joe Forsythe (Phyllis) of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Phil Fultz (Jim) of Knoxville, TN, and Carolyn Lamb (Gene) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Haley Hickman (McKenzie), Alexis Ferguson, Seth Ferguson, Chasity Scates (Trent), Ryan Ferguson, JuliAnna Koontz, Kaileb Ferguson, Isaac Ferguson, Sidney Koontz, and Abigail Ferguson; great grandchildren, Rilynn, Carson, Chandler, Hannah, and Skylar.

Deloris’s family will receive her friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service to follow at 7:00pm with Dr. Mike Thompson officiating. Deloris’s family and friends will gather for her graveside service at 10:00am on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com