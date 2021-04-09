Emma Lee Bennett, age 84, of Anderson County

Emma Lee Bennett, age 84, of Anderson County, TN passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  Emma was a member of Hillvale Baptist Church and was born October 2, 1936 in Anderson County, TN to the late Elbert and Edna Walker.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Dale Bennett; brothers, Kenneth Walker and Arthur Walker; sisters, Helen, Ruth, & Dorothy.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bennett of West Palm Beach, FL; sons, Tim Bennett of Robinson, IL and Kevin Bennett of Robinson, IL; grandchildren, Jason Libowitz, Brooke Libowitz Bullock, Katelyn Bennett Stephens, Tara Kay Bennett, Tacy Lynn Bennett, Zack Bennett; brothers, Boyd Walker and Dwight Walker; sister, Wanda Sapp; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Monday, April 12, 2021 at Norris Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

