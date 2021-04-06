Drug charges pending after LaFollette raid

A woman is facing drug charges following a Monday morning raid conducted by members of the LaFollette Police Department’s Narcotics Unit.

The home of 33-year-old Nicole Gibson was raided at around 6:30 am Monday following an investigation that included “controlled purchases” of Schedule IV prescription drugs over the past month or so.

During Monday’s search, police reported finding and seizing marijuana.

Gibson reportedly shares the home with her boyfriend and her two elementary school-age girls, all of whom were present at the time of the raid.

Arrests and charges, and a referral to DCS, are all pending as the investigation continues.

