Dicie M. Bunch, age 82 of Clinton, TN passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. Dicie was born on June 27, 1938 in New River, TN to the late Matthew and Mattie Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bailey Ray Bunch, daughter Sherry Acuff, and multiple brothers and sisters. Dicie worked at the Anderson County Sherriff’s Department for 20 years as a cook and retired in 2002. She loved to cook and quilt and was a devoted mother that loved her family. Dicie was one of a kind and will be missed by many. She is survived by her children Patricia Carter, Evelyn Bjelland, Billy Bunch, Bobbie Silcox, Pam Bunch, Bailey (Junior) Bunch, Tabatha Bunch, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister Dorothy Dykes, and long-time companion Fletcher Johnson.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Troy Harmon officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Sunset Cemetery in Clinton for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

