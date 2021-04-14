Deadline for public comment period on fishing regs approaching

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

The deadline is approaching to submit comments for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022 fishing regulations. The comment period concerning fishing regulations is open until April 19.

The TWRA welcomes public input as the comment period is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Management Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211or emailed to [email protected]. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions. The fishing regulations proposals are scheduled to be presented to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission for review during its August 2021 meeting.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State offering $10K reward for information in 2014 OR murder case

On Monday, at the request of Seventh Judicial Attorney General Dave Clark, Governor Bill Lee …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.