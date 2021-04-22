DEA Drug Take Back events in Anderson, Campbell, Roane

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, April 24th from 10:00am-2:00pm.

We have been reminding you about collection events sponsored by ASAP of Anderson for some time now, with collection sites in Anderson County at the police stations in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs and Rocky Top this Satuday.

There are also two disposal locations in Roane County.

Walgreens (with the Harriman Police Department), at 1797 Roane State Highway in Harriman

Kingston City Hall (with the Kingston Police Department) at 900 Waterford Place in Kingston

In Campbell County, you can drop off your unwanted medications at the Wal-Mart at 2824 Appalachian Highway in LaFollette, or at Windham Drugs in Jellico.

Due to COVID-19, most of these events will be drive through. No one will need to exit their vehicle to safely dispose of their unused, unwanted and expired medication. Individuals can dispose of not only their prescriptions, but also over-the-counter and even veterinary medication. Sharps and inhalers will not be accepted.

For more information, or to find other collection sites across the state, visit www.takebackday.dea.gov/2021/collectionsites.