Crews repairing asphalt on Florida Avenue in Oak Ridge

(Oak Ridge press release) Oak Ridge Public Works crews will be detouring traffic on Florida Avenue while conducting asphalt repairs between Tucker Road and East Tennessee Avenue this week.

Traffic will be detoured onto Tucker Road to allow traffic to continue onto Oak Ridge Turnpike.

This work is set to take place on Tuesday or Wednesday, weather-permitting. It will take place from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.