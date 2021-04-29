Clinton officials honored for support of military members

(City of Clinton press release) Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriotic Employer Awards were presented today in Clinton.

ESGR volunteer Teresa Beavers made the special presentations to Clinton City Manager Roger Houck and Chief of Police Vaughn Becker. Houck and Becker were nominated by officer Dustin Campbell (278th ACR, TN ARNG).

Officer Campbell expressed his appreciation for the support he has received, saying: “While I have been employed with the City of Clinton Police Department, I have received the utmost support from the Chief of Police and the City Manager. I was hired knowing that I would be leaving for a month of training. I have also been encouraged to re-enlist by my Chief so I can get my 20 years in. My military time has not affected Chief Becker’s decisions. I have still been sent to schools to help better my career at the department. When I got hired, I was the only current service member. Seeing the support that Chief Becker has given me, two more officers enlisted (1 prior service member, the other had to go to boot camp and AIT).This would not be possible if not for the support of the Chief of Police and the City of Clinton.”

Following the award presentations, both Chief Becker and Mr. Houck signed ESGR Statements of Support, further demonstrating their support of the Guard and Reserve.