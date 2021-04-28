Clinton mobile food truck ordinance adopted

Jim Harris

Mobile food truck ordinance #658 was passed by the Clinton City Council on Monday.

City officials say that the ordinance is designed to simplify the city’s food truck application process and “better ensure that citizens can safely enjoy the treats offered by mobile vendors.”

The ordinance lays out guidelines for all things food truck, including setting annual permit fees of $25 per vehicle, defining what qualifies as a food preparation vehicle, and establishing where they can set up, as well as other operational and Health Department requirements.
To view and download the ordinance and/or a food truck permit application, follow this link to the city’s website.

