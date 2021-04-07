Clinton Drug Store: We have ‘lots’ of vaccine appointments available

Our friends at Clinton Drug Store want you to know that they have “lots” of Covid Vaccine appointments available for all three of the currently-available vaccines.

People can register online at www.clintondrugstore.com, but if they do not have access to a computer, they can call 865-457-1421.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-shot series four (4) weeks apart, and the Pfizer is a two- vaccine series with doses administered three (3) weeks apart.

There is no charge for the vaccine, but if you have Medicare or other prescription insurance, they ask that you please bring along your ID.

Everyone must make an appointment.