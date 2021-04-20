Claude Eugene Heck, Sr., age 79 of Clinton

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 45 Views

Claude Eugene Heck, Sr., age 79 of Clinton passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center with his loving family by his side.  Throughout his life Claude was a truck driver and loved traveling throughout the United States.  He was born July 10, 1941 in Kentucky to the late Marion & Lavada Heck.  In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Heck; brother, Everett Heck; sisters, Audrey West and Stella Arthur. 

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Heck of Clinton and son, Eugene Heck and fiancé Rosie of Clinton. 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will follow in the chapel.  Claude’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jerry Lee Linkous, age 70

Jerry Lee Linkous, age 70, passed away at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021 following …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.