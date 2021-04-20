Claude Eugene Heck, Sr., age 79 of Clinton passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Throughout his life Claude was a truck driver and loved traveling throughout the United States. He was born July 10, 1941 in Kentucky to the late Marion & Lavada Heck. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Heck; brother, Everett Heck; sisters, Audrey West and Stella Arthur.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Heck of Clinton and son, Eugene Heck and fiancé Rosie of Clinton.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel. Claude’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com