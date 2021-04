The Clinton Civitan Club will be selling fresh Vidalia Onions on Friday, April 30th, from 3 to 6 pm in the ASAP of Anderson parking lot located at 131 S Charles G Seivers Boulevard in Clinton, across the street from the Anderson Farmers Co-Op

10-pound bags of fresh Vidalia onions will be $10 each and all proceeds will go to the Civitan Club and the work it does in the community.