City of Harriman responds after Councilman arrested

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Harriman Councilman James Brian Frost was arrested and taken to the Roane County Jail early this morning on a charge of aggravated assault.

No details of the incident that resulted in Frost’s arrest were immediately released, but the TV station is working to get that information.

BBB is able to report that a court date was set for August, and that Frost has been released on bond.

Below is a statement from the City of Harriman released on Tuesday.

“After consultation with District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office regarding the events of April 6, 2021 involving Councilman Brian Frost, just like any other citizen Harriman City Councilman Frost is entitled to the due process of the legal system. The Harriman Police Department responded to a call for service. The officers on the scene made their determination as to their analysis of the situation and the evidence before them. The narrative in the arrest warrant, which is of public record once it has been filed, speaks for itself.

All of the allegations made in the warrant are just that, allegations at this point. Anyone who is arrested on a criminal charge is entitled to their constitutional rights and their day in court, including the presumption of innocence until convicted.

Victims of domestic assault are encouraged to seek assistance through the District Attorney General’s Office.“