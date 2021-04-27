Cecil Stringfield, age 86, of Heiskell

Cecil Stringfield, age 86, of Heiskell, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN. Cecil will be remembered as a hard working man that liked to work with his hands. He loved to garden, perform farm work, carpentry, and work on automobiles. Cecil was a man of many trades. He was a care giver to his wife, Dorothy, for about 40 years before her passing. Cecil will be greatly missed by his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Laura and Ruth Stringfield; wife, Dorothy Stringfield; son, Steven Larry Stringfield; brothers, Millard Stringfield and Carlos Stringfield; sister, Desta Holder.

He is survived by his sons, David Stringfield and fiancé Dixie Lengner of Heiskell, TN; Brian Stringfield (Jennifer) of Heiskell, TN; brothers, Jack Stringfield (Martha) of Heiskell, TN; Kenneth Stringfield (Nancy) of Heiskell, TN; grandchildren, Sarah and John Nelson; Cody Stringfield; Alyssa Stringfield and Alexis Stringfield.

A graveside service will be held for Cecil on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Stringfield Cemetery in Heiskell, TN. Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.

