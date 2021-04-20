Pictured are Captain John Long and Detective Sergeant Gary Jeffers placing Schutte under arrest (Photo CCSO)

CCSO: Man indicted on murder charges in 2020 death

Jim Harris

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was indicted last week on charges connected to the death of a man struck by a vehicle last spring.

The CCSO said in a Monday press release that deputies were called to the 3900 block of Cedar Creek Road on May 24th, 2020, and when they arrived, found Elbert Lee Moore in what the release calls “a state of distress” with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.

The Criminal Investigations Unit recently concluded its investigation and, last week, presented evidence against Arthur Thomas Schutte to the Campbell County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment.

Schutte was arrested on Thursday (April 15th) and booked into the Campbell County Jail on one count of second-degree murder. He is due in court for his arraignment on Monday, April 26th.

