CCSO deputies raid suspected drug house

Jim Harris 7 hours ago

Deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the Duff community on Wednesday. In a press release, the CCSO says that the warrant was obtained to search the Malicoat Lane home of Lester Eugene Siler after an investigation that involved what officials said were “several” purchases of subtances believed to be meth at the home.

During this week’s search, deputies reported finding and seizing a “large amount” of what is believed to meth, as well as marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and what investigators only said was a “large amount” of cash.

Siler was arrested at the scene and charged with possessing Schedules II and VI narcotics and drug paraphernalia as well as tampering with evidence, and booked into the Campbell County Jail.

Investigators also stated that Siler will have a case presented against him before the Grand Jury “concerning the undercover buys of narcotics.”

