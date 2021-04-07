CCSO arrests 2 in March raid

According to a press release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Jellico police officers executed a narcotics-related search wwarrant in that city on March 29th.

Officials say the raid was conducted at the home of Derrick Lee Cook and Ambi Robison in the 100 block of East Davis Lane in Jellico following an investigation that began with a confidential tip and numerous complaints from citizens.

During last week’s raid, investigators located and seized substances believed to be heroin, cocaine, Roxycodone, Suboxone, and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.

Cook was arrested on scene on multiple charges including numerous charges related to the possession of Schedules I, II, III , IV, V, and VI controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Robison was arrested on scene on multiple drug charges as well.