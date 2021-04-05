CCRFS reminds you that burn permits required through May 15

The Campbell County Rural Fire Service took to social media Sunday to remind people that state law requires they have a burn permit, and that they can only burn brush, after crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday.

Crews responded to a report of a brush fire on Saturday that officials say was caused by someone burning trash and other items behind a home. No structures were damaged by the fire, which officials ay burned about 15 acres before being brought under control. .

Burn permits are required until May 15, and only brush is allowed to be burned, according to the Fire Service Facebook post, as burning garbage and other items is illegal.

