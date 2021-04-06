Carl A. Sharp, Jr. “Sharpy,” age 57 of Lake City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 3, 1963 in LaFollette, TN. He loved to fish, hunt, go to the lake and Nascar. He is preceded in death by his dad, Rev. Carl A. Sharp, Sr and infant sister Evelyn. Survivors include his mother, Mary Rose Sharp of Lake City, son, Dylan Andrew Sharp and wife Taylor of Myrtle Beach, SC, sister Louise Miles of LaFollette. Close family friend and caretaker, Eva and nephew, Johnny who was also his caretaker.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow the Visitation on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Bridges officiating.

Sharpy’s wishes were to be cremated after his services.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.