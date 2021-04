Reflections Car Wash, located at 261 HiWay Drive in South Clinton will be washing cars for charity this weekend.

Proceeds from your donations will go to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and you can help out this worthwhile cause and get your car all shiny for spring Saturday (May 1st) between 12:30 and 5:30 pm, and again on Sunday (May 2nd) from 1 to 5 pm.