Caps lifted, some in-person programming returns as Clinton Library enters Phase 3 of reopening

Beginning today (Monday, April 19th), the Clinton Public Library is moving into Phase 3 of its COVID reopening plan.

Most significantly, Phase 3 removes the cap on the number of people allowed inside the Library at one time and allows the return to some in-person, socially-distanced, outdoor programming. For more information on programming, please follow the library’s social media pages, and we will try and keep you up to date here on WYSH as well.

Masks are still required when you are inside the building.

Four public computers will be available with no time extensions for now.

Printing and faxing services are available.

The popular Curbside Service option, which has become very popular since it was instituted last year, will remain available indefinitely.

To comply with CDC recommendations, sneeze guards have been placed at the front desk and all of the aisles have been marked for one-way traffic.

Hand sanitizer is still available for patrons and staff.

While some seating has been returned to the general area, those seats will remain socially distanced. Public restrooms are also still available.

All of the computer stations and other “high-touch areas” are routinely sanitized.

For more information on our Phases and COVID procedures, please visit http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/covid19-preparedness/.