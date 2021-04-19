Campbell man indicted in fatal December overdose

Last week, a Campbell County man was indicted on murder charges related to an overdose death that ocurred in LaFollette in December.

The TBI says that on December 4th, 2020, agents with the the agency’s Drug Investigation Division joined investigators from the LaFollette Police Department and the now-defunct 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force in investigating the circumstances of the death of 34-year-old William Kent Blackwell, who was found deceased in a restaurant from a drug overdose, with fentanyl determined to have been a contributing factor.

The investigation revealed that 31-year-old John Michael Storey was the individual responsible for distributing the drugs that killed Blackwell.

Last Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Storey with one count each of second-degree murder, sale of a Schedule II controlled substance, and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Thursday, Storey was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

