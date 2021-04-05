Billy Virginia (Ginnie) Parks, age 93, passed away March 30, 2021. She lived her in entire life in Mayfield, KY until 2007, when she moved to Clinton, TN. She met her husband Robert (Bob) Harrison, while working at her first job in the concession stand of the local movie theater. They married in September 1946 and had two children. After being widowed at age 62, she and her widowed neighbor, Mr. Clois Parks, married in 1995.

Ginnie went from homemaker to business owner practically overnight. Henry and Richard Bloch were offering franchises for sale, Ginnie’s oldest child was in middle school, and she became one of the original H&R Block franchise holders, signing the franchise papers in her living room. In 1995, the Bloch brothers had changed the spelling of the company name from H&R Bloch to H&R Block to avoid mispronunciation. Over the next 20 years, with the help of Bob, she expanded her business to include offices in three different cities. In 1990 she received a personal letter from Henry Bloch, congratulating her for twenty years of dedicated service to H&R Block.

Her hobbies included golfing, gardening, boating on Kentucky Lake, and club work. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Mayfield, Kentucky.

Ginnie had a busy lifestyle in the last decade of her life. She enjoyed all the activities provided by assisted living. Her last facility, Alexander Guest House, provided wonderful experiences. During the Pandemic, she moved into the house with her son-in-law’s parents, Dennie and Ruth Worthington. There she enjoyed walking in the beautiful neighborhood.

She passed away peacefully and suddenly at the Life Care of Blount County, where she was recovering from hip surgery. She would have celebrated her 94 th birthday on April 5, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne Worthington, son-in-law, David Worthington, loving Grandson, Dennie Worthington, her son, Kent Harrison, Bristol, Illinois and loving former daughter-in-law, Michelle Lockard. She is also survived by special sister-in-law, Betty Wade Smith, Benton, KY and several devoted nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Mayfield, Kentucky at a later date.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the Parks family.