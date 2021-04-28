Benny Morris, age 74 of Clinton

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 54 Views

Benny Morris, age 74 of Clinton passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  He was born April 18, 1947 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Bobby Jo Potter. Benny retired as a press operator in Knoxville after 40 years of service.  Throughout his life he loved fishing but most of all spending time with his wife, Linda and his grandchildren. 

Benny is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Linda Morris of Clinton; daughters, Stephanie Whitehead & husband Wesley of Oliver Springs and Anita Morris of Knoxville; grandchildren, Tyler Green, Trevor Green, Tucker Whitehead, & Lily Barnett; brothers, Lynn Morris & George Morris.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  

holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tom Rogers, age 69, of Kingston

Tom Rogers, age 69, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Roane …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.