Benny Morris, age 74 of Clinton passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1947 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Bobby Jo Potter. Benny retired as a press operator in Knoxville after 40 years of service. Throughout his life he loved fishing but most of all spending time with his wife, Linda and his grandchildren.

Benny is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Linda Morris of Clinton; daughters, Stephanie Whitehead & husband Wesley of Oliver Springs and Anita Morris of Knoxville; grandchildren, Tyler Green, Trevor Green, Tucker Whitehead, & Lily Barnett; brothers, Lynn Morris & George Morris.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

