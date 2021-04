The Anderson County Beekeepers Association invites the community to its annual Beekeeper Field Day on April 10th, from 10 am to 3 pm. at Erin’s Meadow Herb Farm, located at 132 England Drive, Clinton, TN,

This event is free and open to public for all those interested.

Organizers ask that you please pre-register with Cathy by emailing [email protected].

Find more information on the Anderson County Beekeepers Association and this weekend’s event at

http://acbeekeepers.org/.