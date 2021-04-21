BBB-TV: Wreck injures one

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Pine Ridge Road south toward Harriman underneath I-40, was shut down Tuesday night just after 9pm, following what was described as a “bizarre accident.”

Preliminary reports indicate that a late-model Chevy Silverado headed west on the interstate left the roadway and ran between both lanes of the overpass. It is then said to have jumped an earthen berm and land on its roof after becoming airborne, in the southbound lanes below.

BBB reports that “miraculously [no] other vehicles” were struck.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to investigate the accident.

The driver was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center with what were described as serious injuries. The Harriman Fire and Police Departments were first on the scene, and were able to get the man out of the truck and stabilize him until the ambulance arrived. The man was the lone occupant in the vehicle, which was heavily damaged.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

You can also visit www.bbbtv12.com for more information as well.