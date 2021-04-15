BBB: Man escapes (briefly) before being recaptured

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a man was apprehended by Roane County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday morning after briefly escaping their custody.

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton told the TV station that his deputies went to a home on Bluff Road a little after 9 am Wednesday looking for 35-year-old Charles J. Kennedy, who was wanted on drug and weapons charges. After making contact with Kennedy, deputies placed him in handcuffs, but before he could be placed in a patrol car, bolted and fled on foot into the woods.

He was located about two hours later hiding on the roof of a garage on Old Highway 70 and taken back into custody without further incident.

Kennedy and the deputies who searched for him were all treated for mild dehydration at the Midtown ambulance station. Kennedy was sent to the Jail and the deputies went back to work.

