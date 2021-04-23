BBB: Fired police chief appeal hearing reset

According to our partners at BBB-TV, the Oliver Springs Town Council met Thursday night, but did not hear the appeal of recently-fired Police Chief Kenneth Morgan.

Mayor Omer Cox fired the longtime chief last month for misconduct, alleging that Morgan had engaged in a romantic relationship with a subordinate, falsified records, and been insubordinate. Morgan had requested a hearing with the Council to appeal his termination, but after the Council was called in to executive session on Thursday by their attorney, that hearing was delayed for at least a couple of weeks. City Attorney Tom McFarland asked for the closed-door session to “ discusss with them a way out of a pending lawsuit from Morgan.”

BBB reports that after the executive session, Cox adjourned the meeting, and McFarland told the TV station that Morgan’s attorney has requested mediation in this case, which the city agreed to. If that process does not yield the desired result, Morgan’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, May 6th, immediately following the Town Council’s regular monthly meeting.

At that time, the Council could vote to settle the case, or could vote to uphold or override the mayor’s decision.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you. You can also follow this story by visiting www.bbbtv12.com.