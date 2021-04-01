ASAP gears up for a busy April

(ASAP of Anderson press release) ASAP of Anderson will be hosting a Virtual Information and Resource Fair on April 13th at 6pm at www.Facebook.com/ASAPofAnderson. A panel of community leaders will discuss topics including the TN Save a Life program, Count It! Lock It! Drop It!, Tennessee’s Social Host Liability Law, safe teen driving, available helplines and how to access a variety of other community resources and support services. One lucky attendee will win an Amazon Echo Show 5 door prize so be sure to log on live!

A follow up drive-thru event will take place on Saturday, April 24th from 10am to 2pm at police departments throughout Anderson county in coordination with the DEA’s Medicine Take-Back Day. Community members will be able to drive through to drop off unwanted or expired medicines for proper disposal and pick up resources such as a home medicine lock box, teen resource cards, and other information.

Drive-Thru Locations:

Clinton Police Department at 125 W. Broad Street in Clinton

Norris Police Department at 9 West Circle Road in Norris

Oak Ridge Police Department at 200 S. Tulane Avenue in Oak Ridge

Oliver Springs Police Department at 701 Main Street in Oliver Springs

Rocky Top Police Department at 104 Lawson Street in Rocky Top

For more information, call ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007, or visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org. To view the recording after the event and stay up to date about other exciting events going on with ASAP follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This material was developed through a project funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.