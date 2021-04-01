ASAP gears up for a busy April

(ASAP of Anderson press release) ASAP of Anderson will be hosting a Virtual Information and Resource Fair on April 13th at 6pm at www.Facebook.com/ASAPofAnderson. A panel of community leaders will discuss topics including the TN Save a Life program, Count It! Lock It! Drop It!, Tennessee’s Social Host Liability Law, safe teen driving, available helplines and how to access a variety of other community resources and support services. One lucky attendee will win an Amazon Echo Show 5 door prize so be sure to log on live!

A follow up drive-thru event will take place on Saturday, April 24th from 10am to 2pm at police departments throughout Anderson county in coordination with the DEA’s Medicine Take-Back Day. Community members will be able to drive through to drop off unwanted or expired medicines for proper disposal and pick up resources such as a home medicine lock box, teen resource cards, and other information.

Drive-Thru Locations:

  • Clinton Police Department at 125 W. Broad Street in Clinton
  • Norris Police Department at 9 West Circle Road in Norris
  • Oak Ridge Police Department at 200 S. Tulane Avenue in Oak Ridge
  • Oliver Springs Police Department at 701 Main Street in Oliver Springs
  • Rocky Top Police Department at 104 Lawson Street in Rocky Top

For more information, call ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007, or visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org. To view the recording after the event and stay up to date about other exciting events going on with ASAP follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This material was developed through a project funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

