American Legion meets Monday the 12th

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 28 Views

American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm Monday, April 12th at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton.

Agenda items will include Officer Elections, a building update, plus discussions of fundraisers, updates from the Veterans Affairs Administration, and other future plans. All Legion members, and all interested miltary veterans are invited to attend.

All members are requested to please wear a mask and reminded that COVID-19 cleaning procedures and social distancing measures are in place at the Post home.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Prescribed burns scheduled in Oak Ridge

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Energy began a series of controlled burns of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.