American Legion meets Monday the 12th

American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm Monday, April 12th at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton.

Agenda items will include Officer Elections, a building update, plus discussions of fundraisers, updates from the Veterans Affairs Administration, and other future plans. All Legion members, and all interested miltary veterans are invited to attend.

All members are requested to please wear a mask and reminded that COVID-19 cleaning procedures and social distancing measures are in place at the Post home.