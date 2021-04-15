ACS: Clinton graduation to be held downtown after all

The Anderson County School system has announced that Clinton High School’s graduation later this spring will be held on the city’s football field, where the Dragons play on Friday nights, and not at the school’s practice field as originally scheduled.

According to an announcement shared on the sustem’s Facebook page, over the last few weeks, they have received calls and emails from some parents and community members concerned about Clinton High School’s graduation location.

Officials announced recently that graduation for CHS would be held at the on-campus practice field due to a delay in the pending installation of artificial turf at Dragon Stadium, but according to school leaders, “[w]e have worked with all parties involved on the turf project and …are happy to announce that Clinton High School’s graduation this year will be able to take place on the football field with no limitation on guest numbers.”

CUB will still be able to complete some of the work before the ceremony but it will not affect graduation itself, according to ACS.

Clinton High School administrators are expected to send out more information sometime this week.

