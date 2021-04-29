AC Sheriff warns of scam calls

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker wants citizens to be aware o f another telephone scam.

Barker says that someone is calling individuals from a phone number that shows up on caller ID as that of ACSO Sergeant James Crowley, and telling the recipient that there is a warrant for their arrest and that the only way they can avoid being handcuffed and hauled off to jail is to make a payment over the phone.

Barker says that, while there is in fact, a Sergeant James Crowley on staff, these calls are a scam. As he and other law enforcement officials have emphatically stated in the past, there is no sheriff’s office, police department, or court in the United States that will make calls like this alerting anyone about an outstanding warrant and demading money to satisfy the charges.

If you receive one of these, aor any type of potential scam, never give out personal or financial information over the telephone, hang up immediately and call the ACSO’s non-emergency number at 865-457-2414.

