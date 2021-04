AC middle schoolers to learn virtually three days in May

On May 3rd, 4th, and 5th in-person middle school students in the Anderson County school system will transition to virtual learning in order to allow virtual students to be tested.

Virtual students will report to their home school on these three days to complete state testing.

MSACOLA students will all report to Norwood Middle School.

On Thursday May 6th, In person students will return to school for the remainder of the year and virtual students will continue their classes virtually.