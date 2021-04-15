AC Employees Insurance Board to meet

The Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees will conduct a virtual meeting beginning at 10 am Monday, April 26.

The log-in information for this meeting is below:

Board Of Trustees Meeting
Mon, Apr 26, 2021 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (EDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking on this link.

You can also dial in using your phone. 
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)

United States: +1 (872) 240-3311 
– One-touch: tel:+18722403311,,749033717#

Access Code: 749-033-717

