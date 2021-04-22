13,291 unemployment claims filed statewide last week

The number of Tennesseeans applying for first-time unemployment benefits climbed last week by roughly 2400.
According to data released this morning (Thursday, April 22nd), 13,291 people filed for unemployment in the week ending Saturday, April 17th, up by 2422 from the previous week. Of course, while that figure represents a slight increase it still pales in comparison to the 68,968 claims filed in the same week one year ago, as the pandemic’s effects rippled throuh the economy.
In the most recent update, which you can see in its entirety here, 136 new claims were filed in Anderson County, and 411 claimants continued to receive benefits while they continue to look for work.
In Campbell County, there were 79 new claims filed and 247 continuing payments.
29 Morgan County residents filed unemployment last week and another 83 continued benefits were paid out.
Roane County saw 80 first-time applicants and 306 continuing payments.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2, 2021
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|02
|January 16
|18,237
|49,270
|03
|January 23
|12,050
|48,996
|04
|January 30
|11,497
|54,280
|05
|February 6
|9,498
|51,660
|06
|February 13
|8,116
|49,964
|07
|February 20
|12,077
|48,015
|08
|February 27
|10,355
|54,972
|09
|March 6
|7,407
|47,763
|10
|March 13
|7,580
|44,428
|11
|March 20
|7,332
|41,033
|12
|March 27
|7,598
|41,310
|13
|April 3
|10,847
|41,505
|14
|April 10
|10,869
|45,113
|15
|April 17
|13,291
|46,285
|New Claims Since March 15, 2020
|1,143,662