XFS: Cindric picks up second win of the season in the desert

(MRN.com) Austin Cindric earned his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win in the opening five races of the 2021 season Saturday – taking a .360-second victory over 18-year-old rookie Ty Gibbs in an action-packed final race restart with two laps remaining at Phoenix Raceway.
It’s the second consecutive win on the 1-mile Phoenix oval for Cindric, who won here last November to claim the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. He led a race-best 119 of the 200 laps en route to the win Saturday – including the final 54 laps, holding off the field on three late-race restarts. The 22-year-old North Carolinian is the only repeat winner so far in 2021.
The last restart with two laps remaining was not-too-surprisingly the most action-packed and the biggest threat to Cindric’s lead, but several cars running among the top 10 on that start hit the wall or hit one another in a chaotic run to the checkered flag.
Daniel Hemric, who restarted on the front row alongside Cindric, was caught up in the heavy full-contact restart and ended up 23rd. Justin Allgaier, whose No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevy started just behind Cindric’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford on that last restart, pulled door-to-door hoping to make a move for the win, but he got loose and bounced backward, recovering to finish eighth instead.
Gibbs, who won the ARCA Menards Series race at the track Friday night, drove a steady, if not risk-filled race all afternoon and was able to take advantage of the melee on that last restart to take the runner-up position. In two Xfinity Series starts, Gibbs has a win (Daytona Road Course) and a second-place finish.
Brandon Brown, Riley Herbst and last week’s winner, AJ Allmendinger, rounded out the top five – all taking advantage of the aggressive racing on the last restart. For Brown and Herbst, those finishes are a season best. It was Brown’s career-best finish.
Jeb Burton, Bayley Currey, Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Jeremy Clements rounded out the top 10.
For a complete recap of the race, and more, follow this link.