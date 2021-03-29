Due to damage caused by lightning, WYSH is operating on a somewhat limited capacity, as the lightning took out our satellite receivers, internet, and telephones, along with a bevy of other systems and machines here at the Radio Ranch.
Efforts are underway to make repairs. In the meantime, our engineer was able to re-establish some contact with the satellite service, so please enjoy Classic Hit Country while those efforts continue.
WYSH hit by lightning, limps into new week
