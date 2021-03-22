Vaccine eligibility in Tennessee expanded

Beginning today (Monday, March 22nd), the Tennessee Department of Health has expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to people in Phases 2a and 2b, as well as individuals 55 years and older.

Tennessee’s Phase 2a includes:

child welfare and adult protective services agency personnel with direct public exposure,

commercial food manufacturing workers,

commercial agriculture workers involved in production and safety of food supplies and commodities,

individuals working in the corrections system not previously covered under Phase 1a1, and public transit drivers and maintenance personnel.

These individuals work in settings that have experienced high numbers of COVID-19 infection clusters and their work is critical to the continuation of state operations.

Tennessee’s Phase 2b includes those working in additional sectors that are critical to the continuation of operations for certain sectors.

These include

transportation, safety, mechanical, and engineering personnel for freight railroad, maritime cargo, and commercial or cargo service airports;

transportation, mechanical, and engineering personnel for courier and parcel delivery service;

public infrastructure workers responsible for operation or safety of dams, locks, bridges, and roads and for solid waste collection and processing;

telecommunications industry technicians and engineers involved in installation, operations and maintenance functions;

and safety, production, distribution, mechanical and engineering personnel for utilities and energy sector operations.

For a complete look at the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, click here.

To see if you are eligible and to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit www.covid19.tn.gov, or if you are eligible and just need to find a vaccination provider, visit www.vaccinefinder.org, which includes not only local health departments but also information on vaccine availability at area pharmacies and other providers.