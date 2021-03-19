UT-Battelle awards $200K-plus in STEM grants

(UT-Battelle press release) UT-Battelle is supporting high-impact, community-focused programs, managed by 28 local nonprofits, with grants totaling more than $200,000, which will fund multiple outreach efforts from take-home STEM education kits for students to growing STEM Scouts to outfitting a mobile robotics shop.

UT-Battelle manages and operates Oak Ridge National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Our grant program levels the playing field for local organizations of all sizes — especially efforts that support K-12 STEM education and career awareness — to receive funding for projects that benefit our community,” said Wade Creswell, ORNL community engagement manager. “We are excited to see these gifts put to great use, and we look forward to a new round of applicants in July.”

For example, one of the grants will go toward purchasing 1,000 Center of Science and Industry Connects Kits, which are science-themed boxes that contain a week’s worth of at-home STEM activities, to be delivered to students at Campbell County’s Elk Valley Elementary School, Roane County’s Midway Elementary School, Midway High School and Oliver Springs High School.

The organizations receiving funding include:

African American Affinity Resource Council

American Museum of Science and Energy

Anderson County Chamber of Commerce

Center of Science and Industry

East Tennessee FIRST LEGO League

FIRST Robotics Team 4462

Flagship Robotics 3140 Foundation

Halls High School Robotics

Hardin Valley Academy Foundation

Hardin Valley Robotics shop

Junior Achievement of East Tennessee

Knoxville Chamber

Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra

L&N STEMpunks Robotics

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Muse Knoxville

Museum of Appalachia

Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club and the Altrusa of Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Chamber

Oak Ridge Playhouse

Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation

Roane Alliance

Roane State Community College Foundation

South Doyle Robotics

STEM Scouts – Great Smoky Mountain Council BSA

Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Tennessee Historical Commission

Webb Robotics

These grants represent a new process that allows local organizations to apply for support through the lab’s Community Engagement Office twice a year. Under the new process, a monthlong application period will be open in January and July with awards given in February and August, respectively. An organization is eligible to receive funding once a year to deliver programs in five categories: civic/cultural, economic development, public awareness, STEM education and volunteerism.